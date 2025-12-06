Nutcracker Tea at Oxmoor Farm

× Expand Oxmoor Farm Oxmoor Farm

Oxmoor Farm is excited to announce their new seasonal tradition — Holiday Teas — in the library inside the historic Oxmoor House! For the Nutcracker Tea, the Louisville Ballet will showcase Nutcracker costumes, props, and other related items. One lucky guest will win 2 tickets for an upcoming Nutcracker performance.

For more information call (502) 426-2126 or visit oxmoorfarm.org