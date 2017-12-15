The Nutcracker

to Google Calendar - The Nutcracker - 2017-12-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Nutcracker - 2017-12-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Nutcracker - 2017-12-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Nutcracker - 2017-12-15 19:00:00

Hardin County Schools Performing Arts Center 384 W.A. Jenkins Road, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

A cherished holiday tradition that speaks to the child in us all.

Featuring nearly 200 amateurs and professionals, the magic of the season comes alive as The Dance Centre of Elizabethtown presents its classic family favorite, The Nutcracker. This delightful production, now in its 40th year, enchants audiences with ever-changing costumes and sets, exuberant dancing, whimsical battles, and even snow flurries!

Performances:

December 15, 7:00 p.m.

December 16, 2:00 p.m.

December 16, 7:00 p.m.

December 17, 3:00 p.m.

For more information call 270-769-8837 or visit thepac.net

Info
Hardin County Schools Performing Arts Center 384 W.A. Jenkins Road, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-769-8837
to Google Calendar - The Nutcracker - 2017-12-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Nutcracker - 2017-12-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Nutcracker - 2017-12-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Nutcracker - 2017-12-15 19:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

December 1, 2017

Saturday

December 2, 2017

Sunday

December 3, 2017

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Submit Yours