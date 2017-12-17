A cherished holiday tradition that speaks to the child in us all.

Featuring nearly 200 amateurs and professionals, the magic of the season comes alive as The Dance Centre of Elizabethtown presents its classic family favorite, The Nutcracker. This delightful production, now in its 40th year, enchants audiences with ever-changing costumes and sets, exuberant dancing, whimsical battles, and even snow flurries!

Performances:

December 15, 7:00 p.m.

December 16, 2:00 p.m.

December 16, 7:00 p.m.

December 17, 3:00 p.m.

For more information call 270-769-8837 or visit thepac.net