Nyasi’s first birthday at the Louisville Zoo
to
Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Louisville Zoo
Nyasi the giraffe is turning ONE, and you’re invited to his wild birthday bash on Saturday, August 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.!
https://louisvillezoo.org/event/nyasi-birthday-2025/
Free with Zoo admission or membership
For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org