Nyasi’s first birthday at the Louisville Zoo

to

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

Nyasi’s first birthday at the Louisville Zoo

https://louisvillezoo.org/event/nyasi-birthday-2025/

Nyasi the giraffe is turning ONE, and you’re invited to his wild birthday bash on Saturday, August 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.!

Free with Zoo admission or membership

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org

Info

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-459-2181
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Nyasi’s first birthday at the Louisville Zoo - 2025-08-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nyasi’s first birthday at the Louisville Zoo - 2025-08-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nyasi’s first birthday at the Louisville Zoo - 2025-08-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nyasi’s first birthday at the Louisville Zoo - 2025-08-09 10:00:00 ical