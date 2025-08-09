× Expand Louisville Zoo Nyasi the giraffe is turning ONE, and you’re invited to his wild birthday bash on Saturday, August 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.!

Nyasi’s first birthday at the Louisville Zoo

https://louisvillezoo.org/event/nyasi-birthday-2025/

Free with Zoo admission or membership

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org