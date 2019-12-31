NYEddie: Ring in the New Year with Eddie Miles

Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033

Ring In The New Year with Eddie Miles, nationally known performer, as he sings music from  all your favorite music legends of yesteryear’s Country and Rock. You won’t want to miss Eddie’s mastery of many different styles as he sings the Legends like Johnny Cash, Roy Orberson, Dire Straights, Elvis Presley, and many more. Eddie entertains with a show that’s sure to please everyone and he may even take a few requests.

For more information visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/nyeddie.html

Info

270-699-2787
