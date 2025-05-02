× Expand Tempo by Hilton High Stakes Rooftop Grill Patio

Oaks Day Watch Party!

Come play "hooky" with us Friday from 1pm-5pm while watching the races! Use our free WiFi with food and beverage options from our High Sips at High Stakes happy hour menu! We will have races on all of our big screens both in the restaurant and the patio spaces!

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?