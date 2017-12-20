The Occupation of the American Mind

Louisville Committee for Peace in the Middle East and Supporting Hope Co-Host Charity Film Screening at Village 8

Louisville Ky, December 20th at 7:30pm at Village 8 Theater - The Louisville Committee for Peace in the Middle East, a local human rights group focusing on Middle East issues, announces that they are hosting a charity movie screening at Village 8. The movie is the acclaimed documentary, The Occupation of the American Mind. The event was conceptualized to combine activism with charity in the spirit of generosity that often characterizes the holiday season.

Event organizer Matt Bewley said, " We hope that combining an educational film with a fundraiser will allow movie goers a way to heed the film's call to action on behalf of Palestinian civil rights. The film is an excellent analysis of the way in which the media in the United States covers the Israel-Palestine issue. What I like about the film is that it gives a provides a new perspective on our media's coverage of Palestine-Israel, with an empowering message of hope at the end. We could not be more excited to raise money for Supporting Hope, which provides funding and non-profit coaching for several Palestinian charities in the West Bank. The money will help with educational needs, eldercare services, women's programming and after school programs. "

The film offers an insightful look at how American media portrays the Israeli-Palestinian issue, often times giving largely the Israeli side of the story. The film, produced by the Massachusetts-based Media Education Foundation, features leading experts on media, public opinion, and the Middle East, including Israeli journalist Amira Hass, former pro-Israel lobbyist M.J. Rosenberg, former MSNBC commentator Rula Jebreal, author and activist Noam Chomsky, scholar Rashid Khalidi, and Yousef Munayyer of the U.S. Campaign to End the Israeli Occupation. Roger Waters narrates.

Supporting Hope exists to provide practical help to nonprofit social service organizations in the West Bank. They work to identify organizations with a proven track record of quality community service to children and the elderly, and come alongside them to support their fundraising efforts in the United States. They reduce the overhead costs of sending donations overseas by bundling many small financial gifts into substantial targeted grants.

For more information visit Facebook: Louisville Committee for Peace in the Middle East