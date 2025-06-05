× Expand Oldham County Public Library OCPL Summer Reading Kick-Off Parties!

Color Our World this summer at the Oldham County Public Library! Bring your family and friends to dive into an exciting summer of FREE reading adventures, starting with our Summer Reading Kick-Off Parties on⁠ June 5th from 4 – 6 pm the Crestwood Branch and on June 6th from 6 - 8 pm at the La Grange Branch.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/