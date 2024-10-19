× Expand Oldham County Parks and Recreation OCPR Skeleton 5K Run/Walk

OCPR Skeleton 5K Run/Walk

Registration is $45.00 until/including race day.

Join Oldham County Parks and Recreation for the 19th annual Skeleton 5K Run on Saturday, October 19th. The run will start and finish at Wendell Moore Park (1551 N. Hwy 393, LaGrange, KY 40031. Online registration closes at 2 pm on Friday, October 18. Packet pickup is Saturday, October 19th from 7 - 7:50 am at the John W. Black Community Center.

All pre-registered participants are guaranteed a T-shirt, late registered while supplies last. All participants will receive a finish medal, race bib, chip time race and post race refreshments. Awards will be presented to:

• The top overall male and female finishers

• The top two male and female finishers in each of the following age groups:

• 10 & under, 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80 & over.

For more information contact (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/