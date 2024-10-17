× Expand Louisville Laughs A showcase of standup comics featuring Matt Banwart

Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of fun on our monthly Comedy Night at Gravely.

October's showcase features nationally touring comic Matt Banwart.

Also on the show are Nashville comic Drew Davis and Louisville's Jazmin Smith, Donta Hobson and host Hillary Boston.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious tacos and more from new food vendor Eliana's Honduran Fusion Cafe.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/84102-oct.-17-comedy-night-at-gravely