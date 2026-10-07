Oct. 18 Sunday Scaries Comedy Showcase
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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
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Louisville Laughs
Louisville Laughs
Hillary Boston has taken over the Sunday Showcase and has put together a stellar lineup.
Join Hillary and comics Ash Marie, Brandy Norton, Katelyn Owens, Amber Segundo and host Maggie K.
It's a night of laughs, fun, beer, pizza and more.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy