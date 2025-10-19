Oct. 19 Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle
to
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
Oct. 19 Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle
Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle
Join Louisville Laughs on Sunday, Oct. 19, for the Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle.
Four comics from Louisville take on four comics from Lexington, and the audience decides which city has the funnier four.
Louisville comics include: Luke Fitzgerald, Hillary Boston,Teresa Nordhoff and Jake Hovis
Lexington comics include: Jordan Berry, Kate Kremers, Jericho Puckett and Alex Hernandez
Special appearance by Lucious Williams
Enjoy a night of laughter, beer, pizza, tacos and more
For more information call 5027248311.