Oct. 19 Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle

Join Louisville Laughs on Sunday, Oct. 19, for the Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle.

Four comics from Louisville take on four comics from Lexington, and the audience decides which city has the funnier four.

Louisville comics include: Luke Fitzgerald, Hillary Boston,Teresa Nordhoff and Jake Hovis

Lexington comics include: Jordan Berry, Kate Kremers, Jericho Puckett and Alex Hernandez

Special appearance by Lucious Williams

Enjoy a night of laughter, beer, pizza, tacos and more

For more information call 5027248311.