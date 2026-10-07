Oct. 28 Clean Comedy Open Mic

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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Join Louisville Laughs on for our weekly standup comedy open mic.

The Oct. 28 show will be a clean comedy open mic with comics performing clean material.

Come out for a night of fun, craft beer and delicious pizza and more from Scratch Kitchen & Catering.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
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