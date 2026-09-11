Oct. 4 Hillary & Acquaintances

× Expand Louisville Laughs A standup comedy show with host Hillary Boston

Hillary Boston is taking over the Louisville Laughs show on Sunday, Oct. 4 at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown. Join Hillary and some of her funny acquaintances for a night of fun.

The show features Devon Wells, Misty Hurt, Uncool Randy and headliner Cody Walker.

Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer and delicious food from Scratch Kitchen & Catering.

For more information call 5027248311.