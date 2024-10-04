Oct. 4 Louisville vs. Dayton Comedy Battle

to

Monnik Beer Company 1036 E. Burnett Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40217

Join Louisville Laughs for our Louisville vs. Dayton Comedy Battle

Four comics from Louisville square off against four comics from Dayton, and the audience will decide which city is funnier.

Louisville comics are: Lucious Williams, Danny Hucks, Sherri Arnett and Ben Stewart.

Dayton comics are: Raymond Jackson, Kyle Kemper, Leyla Ingalls and Vander.

Hope to see you in the upstairs event space at Monnik for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
to
