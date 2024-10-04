Oct. 4 Louisville vs. Dayton Comedy Battle

× Expand Louisville Laughs 4 standup comics from each city perform, and the audience decides the funniest city

Join Louisville Laughs for our Louisville vs. Dayton Comedy Battle

Four comics from Louisville square off against four comics from Dayton, and the audience will decide which city is funnier.

Louisville comics are: Lucious Williams, Danny Hucks, Sherri Arnett and Ben Stewart.

Dayton comics are: Raymond Jackson, Kyle Kemper, Leyla Ingalls and Vander.

Hope to see you in the upstairs event space at Monnik for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

For more information call 5027248311.