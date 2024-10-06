Oct. 6 Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle

to

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery for another Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle.

Four top comics from Louisville and four from Lexington will perform, and the audience decides which city is funnier.

Louisville comics are: Will McKenzie, Lena Beamish, Cory Miller and Jason Sheehan

Lexington comics are: Mike Fields, Alex Hernandez, Kate Kremers and Jericho Puckett

Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer and pizza from MozzaPi or snacks from Richy's Backyard Bites.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

For more information call 5027248311.

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Oct. 6 Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle - 2024-10-06 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oct. 6 Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle - 2024-10-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oct. 6 Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle - 2024-10-06 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oct. 6 Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle - 2024-10-06 19:00:00 ical