Oct. 6 Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle

Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery for another Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle.

Four top comics from Louisville and four from Lexington will perform, and the audience decides which city is funnier.

Louisville comics are: Will McKenzie, Lena Beamish, Cory Miller and Jason Sheehan

Lexington comics are: Mike Fields, Alex Hernandez, Kate Kremers and Jericho Puckett

Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer and pizza from MozzaPi or snacks from Richy's Backyard Bites.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

For more information call 5027248311.