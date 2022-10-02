October Family Fun - Corn Maze & More at Homeplace!
October Family Fun - Corn Maze & More at Homeplace!
Come join the family fun every Sunday in October at the Homeplace on Green River. They have planted a HUGE corn patch and carved a maze pattern for all to enjoy. You'll also discover a hay maze and more activities while you are there.
For more information, please call 270.789.0006 or visit homeplacefarmky.org
Homeplace on Green River 5807 New Columbia Rd., (Hwy 55), Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
