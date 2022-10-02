× Expand Homeplace on Green River October Family Fun - Corn Maze

October Family Fun - Corn Maze & More at Homeplace!

Come join the family fun every Sunday in October at the Homeplace on Green River. They have planted a HUGE corn patch and carved a maze pattern for all to enjoy. You'll also discover a hay maze and more activities while you are there.

For more information, please call 270.789.0006 or visit homeplacefarmky.org