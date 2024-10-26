October Poetry Slam - KMAC

Join KMAC and Slam host Lance Newman, aka Mr. Spreadlove, for our October KMAC Poetry Slam next Saturday, October 26th, from 4-6 PM.

The KMAC Poetry Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. Interested in competing? Please arrive ten minutes before the start of the slam to get registered with the host. The fee to compete is $10. The KMAC Poetry Slam is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org/poetry-slam.

