October Teas at Waveland State Historic Site

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Victorian Mourning Custom artifacts are exhibited throughout the mansion in the month of October. The Tuesday Teas also have a Victorian Mourning Custom theme. Waveland serves the 3 course tea and Elmwood Inn Tea. Teas is $35 per person and includes a tour of the mansion.

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov

Food & Drink, History
