Octoberfest Harrodsburg

Central Kentucky's largest Oktoberfest celebration gets underway in downtown Harrodsburg the weekend of Oct. 11-13, with a live music lineup featuring the soul, rhythm and funk of Bootsie & Funkability; the high-energy beach-themed show of Conch Republic; the Southern rock of No Fences; and the folk and pop hits by Mike Archer; as well as lots of bluegrass, rock, country and more performed by local and regional musicians.

Get a jump on holiday shopping at the artisan craft booths. Nosh on delicious German and specialty foods and raise a stein or three of local, regional and craft beer. Let the kids loose in the children's play area and set your own inner child free with nonstop games of cornhole, giant Jenga, Connect Four, dominos and more.

The free-admission, family-friendly festival.

Friday, October 11th 5:00 - Midnight

Saturday, October 12th 10:00 - Midnight

Sunday, October 13th noon - 5:00 pm

The festival is on Main Street in historic downtown Harrodsburg.

For more information call (859) 734-6811 or visit oktoberfestharrodsburg.com