Octoberfest Horse Trials, Combined Test, and Dressage Show

The Octoberfest Horse Trials, Combined Test and Dressage show will have Starter through Novice Mini Trial divisions, Starter through Intermediate Combined Test divisions and USDF and WDAA (western) Dressage divisions. This fall event is very beneficial in the training process for green to advanced horses and riders. A trade fair will also be taking place on the grounds in conjunction with this event. This is geared as an entry-level competition or a good place to move up - and a fun time for all! And there will be a Costume Contest!

For more information call (859) 621-2478 or visit champagnerun.com