× Expand Kuttawa Tourism Octoberfest

What to expect: Get tickets:https://fifth-annual-kuttawa-octoberfest.eventbrite.com

Over 250 different craft beers, whiskeys, wines, moonshines, spirits & more to taste.

Live music

Food Truck Rodeo

After 5pm head right up the hill to the Silver Cliff Park Amphitheater where we have a free concert series, featuring: Uncle Ted: The Ted Nugent Experience and JUMP America's Van Halen Experience!

Your $35 ticket includes

Commemorative glass

25 pours of various spirits and more

Voucher for 1 pretzel package

Fun prizes and giveaways

For more information call (270) 601-6885 or visit visitkuttawaky.com