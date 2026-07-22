Octoberfest
to
Silver Cliff Park 1st street, Kuttawa, Kentucky
Kuttawa Tourism
Octoberfest
What to expect: Get tickets:https://fifth-annual-kuttawa-octoberfest.eventbrite.com
Over 250 different craft beers, whiskeys, wines, moonshines, spirits & more to taste.
Live music
Food Truck Rodeo
After 5pm head right up the hill to the Silver Cliff Park Amphitheater where we have a free concert series, featuring: Uncle Ted: The Ted Nugent Experience and JUMP America's Van Halen Experience!
Your $35 ticket includes
Commemorative glass
25 pours of various spirits and more
Voucher for 1 pretzel package
Fun prizes and giveaways
For more information call (270) 601-6885 or visit visitkuttawaky.com