× Expand https://artistguildofanchorage.org Official 151st Derby Art Signing Event

Official 151st Derby Art Signing Event

Stop by Tyler Robinson’s artist studio in Anchorage to meet the official Derby Artist and purchase a signed poster on April 23, 2025 from 5-7pm. Posters are $40 with 100 % proceeds towards Artist Guild of Anchorage. Payment for posters-credit or debit cards only- (cash & check not accepted)

Tyler’s studio is located behind the Anchorage Presbyterian church at 1403 Park Road, Anchorage Ky 40223

For more information visit artistguildofanchorage.org