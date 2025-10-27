× Expand Crawl With US Join us for the ultimate Christmas Bar Crawl in Louisville, where the holiday spirit and good times collide on December 20th, 2025!

The Official Christmas Bar Crawl - Louisville

🌟Join us in getting "LIT" for the Holidays! 🌟

Snag your ticket, round up your Santa’s, Elves and Reindeer, throw on your craziest holiday gear and get ready to party like it's Christmas Eve! 🎄

Here's What You Get:

🥳 Join the Jolliest Crawl of the Year!

🍹 2-3 Drinks Or Shots Included With Ticket Purchase!

🚫 No Cover At All Bars, Mid Party, & After Party

🥤 Crawl With US Stadium Party Cup and Bottle Opener Lanyard!

🎅 Plush Santa Hat at Check In! (FIRST 100 CHECK INS)

🍻 Exclusive Drink Specials!

🍔 Food Specials at Select Venues

🔥 Awesome After Party!

📛 Custom Christmas Bar Crawl Badge With Vouchers!

🗺️ Access To Our Louisville Pub Crawl Map

This Christmas crawl will take you through some of Louisville top bars, where you’ll meet new people and enjoy a joyful atmosphere you won’t find anywhere else. With music, laughter, and plenty of holiday cheer, it’s the ultimate way to kick off your Christmas celebrations.

This isn’t your average night out—think festive drinks, decked-out bars, and a jolly crowd that’s ready to party! It's the perfect way to celebrate, connect with others, and create memories that will keep you smiling all winter long.

Don’t miss out on Louisville biggest holiday bash! Secure your tickets today and join us for a night filled with holiday spirit, laughter, and unforgettable fun! 🎅🍸

🎄Donate to Toys For Tots🎄

Toys for Tots brings joy and hope to children in need during the holiday season. By donating you can help make a child's Christmas magical and ensure they feel loved and remembered. Your generous gift not only brightens their holiday but also fosters a sense of community and compassion. Together, we can create lasting smiles and make a real difference in the lives of families facing tough times. Share the spirit of giving—donate today and help us spread joy to those who need it most!

Donation Link:

https://secure.toysfortots.org/a/donatetoday

Other Ways To Get Involved with Toys For Tots:

https://www.toysfortots.org/support-us/

For all the latest venue information, special offers, event details, and ticket purchases, visit www.crawlwith.us/louisville/christmas

🎅 CHECK IN 4PM - 6PM 🎅

🎅 CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM 🎅

🎅 MID PARTY 7PM - 9PM 🎅

🎅 AFTER PARTY 10PM - 12AM 🎅

100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE:

👌If the event is cancelled for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full! No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank! Guaranteed!

✔️ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ✔️

FAQ: https://www.crawlwith.us/faq

🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫

We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!

㉑ ATTENDEES MUST BE 21+ ㉑

Due to the nature of our events, all attendees must be 21+ with a valid government issued ID.

For more information call 612-460-0094.