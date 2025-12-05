× Expand OFFICIAL FC BARCELONA SUMMER CAMP - LEXINGTON, KY OFFICIAL FC BARCELONA SUMMER CAMP - LEXINGTON, KY

The official FC Barcelona camps across the US, target boys and girls between the ages of six and seventeen. Our goal is to follow and replicate the game model established by FC Barcelona's coaching teams. The FC Barcelona Soccer Camps are an exclusive opportunity to learn the methodology of the unique Barca style.

- BARCA METHODOLOGY

FC Barcelona has a unique playing style that differs them from the rest of the teams worldwide and has shaped players such as Messi, Xavi, and Iniesta.

- OFFICIAL BARCA COACHES

FC Barcelona Coaches will travel to the United States to lead all training sessions to provide the same level of quality that is given in Barcelona.

- BARÇA VALUES

FC Barcelona Camps are based on the promotion of positive values: respect, effort, ambition, teamwork and humility.

- OPPORTUNITY TO TRAVEL TO BARCELONA

Several players from each Barca Academy Camps will be selected to train at FC Barcelona's facilities in Barcelona. This exclusive experience combines advanced Barca Style training with a full immersion in Barcelona's culture, offering a unique development opportunity to all participants. Experience unrivaled soccer training at Barca Academy Camps, where elite coaching and personal growth for athlete enhancement is guaranteed.

- TECHNICAL AND TACTICAL TRAINING

Training sessions are designed to improve player's technique at a match tempo and understanding on tactics for each position.

- TOP-CLASS FACILITIES

At our premier training facilities, we will provide a lifetime experience focused on developing and fostering optimal skills techniques.

- GOALKEEPER TRAINING

Learn and practice the same techniques that have developed some of the world's greatest goalkeepers, such as Victor Valdes.

- CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT

Promote personal growth and sportsmanship through our core values: respect, effort, ambition, teamwork and humility.

Date and Time: On Mon, 20 Jul 2026 08:00 - Fri, 24 Jul 2026 14:00

Venue details: Shillito Park, 300 West Reynolds Road, Lexington, Kentucky, 40503, United States

For more information call 321-441-8395 or visit go.evvnt.com/3373952-2?pid=11713