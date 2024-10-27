× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens OG Birthday Bash

FREE admission/cost for food & drinks.

Celebrate Oldham Gardens’ birthday on October 27! This is a party you won’t want to miss. Kick off the day with a spooky vendor market perfect for Halloween shopping. Indulge in delicious food and drinks specials while you browse. Afternoon vibes set by DJ Rus-T from 12:30 – 3:30 pm, followed by Hot Brown Smackdown from 4 – 7 pm. Something for everyone!

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/