Oh Boy Records Presents Arlo McKinley at The Burl

Gifted singer-songwriter Arlo McKinley released his debut solo record at age 40 on John Prine’s Oh Boy records - after he almost gave up on music altogether, his story is one of hope and sincerity, and he is living proof that great songs will reach the right ears eventually, even if it takes time.

McKinley’s Die Midwestern, is deeply rooted in street soul, country, punk, and gospel and draws on personal stories, set against the backdrop of his hometown of Cincinnati Ohio. McKinley’s songs bleed truth and emotion from a heart scarred by wild nights and redeemed by soulful Sunday morning confessions. His lyrics are laid bare, stark and arresting in their honesty, and often penned from real-life experience.

Since, McKinley has been making a name for himself around the country, humbly sharing stages with kindred musical spirits John Moreland, Jason Isbell, Justin Townes Earle, and contemporary rising singer/songwriters Ian Noe and Colter Wall, eventually attracting the attention of Oh Boy, who signed him in March 2020.

Arlo McKinley is the last artist John and his son Jody signed together to their label Oh Boy records. Jody Whelan shared, “John was reserved in his praise for songwriters. I played him a couple of Arlo’s songs and he heard Bag Of Pills and said, “that’s a good song” which for him, was very high praise. He loved Arlo’s voice, this big guy with a sweet, soulful, gospel voice. He loved the dichotomy of the hard life lived, presented through such beautiful songs..."

For more information call (859) 447-8166 or visit theburlky.com/events/arlo-mckinley-outdoor-show/