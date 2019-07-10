Ohio River Cocktail Cruise

As a gateway to the Western frontier, the Ohio River has permanently weaved its impact in the culture and natural history of America. The Ohio River has been present from ancient civilizations to the rise of Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Louisville; from the Revolutionary War to World War II; been instrumental to the birth of the largest steamboat builder in America; and used as a conduit for slave markets and at the same time as an escape corridor on the Underground Railroad. These are just a few of the events in which the Ohio River has played a significant role in our nation’s history. Such topics will be the focus of a specially offered two hour cruise aboard the Captain Quarters luxury yacht, Princess, on Wednesday, July 10 from 6-8 p.m. Participants will enjoy listening as Oldham County History Center Executive Director Dr. Nancy Stearns Theiss shares local stories and artifacts in a special program geared toward Ohio River history.

Participants will be able to enjoy the comforts of the luxury yacht Princess, a full service yacht owned and operated by Captain’s Quarters Restaurant in Prospect. $55 per person includes non-alcoholic beverages, heavy appetizers, cash bar. Reservations required.

Boarding for the cruise takes place at the Captain’s Quarters Restaurant, Prospect, Ky. Please arrive 15-30 minutes early to board, as space fills up quickly.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org