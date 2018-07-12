Ohio River History Cocktail Cruise

As a gateway to the Western frontier, the Ohio River has permanently weaved its impact in the culture and natural history of America. The Ohio River has been present from ancient civilizations to the rise of Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Louisville; from the Revolutionary War to World War II; been instrumental to the birth of the largest steamboat builder in America; and used as a conduit for slave markets and at the same time as an escape corridor on the Underground Railroad. These are just a few ways which the Ohio River has played a significant role in our nation’s history. Such topics will be the focus of a specially offered two hour cruise aboard the Captain Quarters luxury yacht, Princess. Join Terry Chambers, author of Rose Island, An Almost Accurate Account of Days Gone By, enjoy a local Brew & Bourbon Tasting, and listen as Oldham County History Center Executive Director Dr. Nancy Stearns Theiss shares local stories and artifacts in a special program geared toward Ohio River history.

In Oldham County’s developing years, many struggling river towns harbored visions of growth, each attracting new settlers and risk takers. A ferry existed between Utica and Harrods Creek in the 1830′s which drew the first developers of the present Captain’s Quarters site. The Lentz family, natives of Germany, had emigrated to Utica and Clark County, Indiana from Pennsylvania shortly after the turn of the century. They ran a successful tavern and ferry operation, which generations later became Captain’s Quarters.

Participants will enjoy the comforts of the luxury yacht Princess, a full service yacht owned and operated by Captain’s Quarters Restaurant in Prospect. $65 per person includes non-alcoholic beverages, heavy appetizers and beer and bourbon tasting. Must be 21 or older. Reservations required.

Boarding for the July 12 cruise takes place at the Captain’s Quarters Restaurant, Prospect, Ky. Please arrive 15-30 minutes early to board, as space fills up quickly.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org