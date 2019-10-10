Ohio River History Lunch Cruise

As a gateway to the Western frontier, the Ohio River has permanently weaved its impact in the culture and natural history of America. The Ohio River has been present from ancient civilizations to the rise of Pittsburg, Cincinnati and Louisville; from the Revolutionary War to World War II; been instrumental to the birth of the largest steamboat builder in America; and used as a conduit for slave markets and at the same time as an escape corridor on the Underground Railroad. To celebrate this history, the Oldham County History Center is offering a two hour cruise aboard the Captain Quarters luxury yacht, Princess, on Thursday, October 10.

On the cruise will be guest speaker Chuck Parrish, a retired historian with the Louisville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He is the editor of Heroes at the Falls: Louisville’s Lifesavers. Parrish has worked with the book’s author, Dr. Leland Johnson, on numerous Corps and Ohio River history projects for nearly 40 years. Most recently, Parrish has served as a consultant to the Rivers Institute at Hanover College. In addition, Oldham County History Center Executive Director Dr. Nancy Stearns Theiss will share unique artifacts from the History Center.

In Oldham County’s developing years, many struggling river towns harbored visions of growth, each attracting new settlers and risk takers. A ferry existed between Utica and Harrods Creek in the 1830’s which drew the first developers of the present Captain’s Quarters site. The Lentz filmy, natives of German, had emigrated to Utica and Clark County, Indiana from Pennsylvania shortly after the turn of the century. They ran a successful tavern and ferry operation, which generations later became Captain’s Quarters.

This tour is sponsored by the Oldham County History Center and will take place on Thursday, October 10 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $55 per person includes non-alcoholic beverages. Cash bar. Reservations required. This is the last tour of the 2019 season. Boarding for all Ohio River cruises take place at the Captain’s Quarters restaurant. For more information or to make reservations call the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org