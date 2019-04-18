Ohio River History Lunch Cruise

As a gateway to the Western frontier, the Ohio River has permanently weaved its impact in the culture and natural history of America. The Ohio River has been present from ancient civilizations to the rise of Pittsburg, Cincinnati and Louisville; from the Revolutionary War to World War II; been instrumental to the birth of the largest steamboat builder in America; and used as a conduit for slave markets and at the same time as an escape corridor on the Underground Railroad. To celebrate this history, the Oldham County History Center is offering a two hour cruise aboard the Captain Quarters luxury yacht, Princess. Join author and Oldham County History Center Executive Director Dr. Nancy Stearns Theiss as she shares stories of Oldham County’s past and Underground Railroad history. The Ohio River served as the Borderland for the Underground Railroad, John Hunt Morgan’s Rebels’ crossing of the river, the Steamboat Era, river pirates and more. In addition to these fascinating tales, unique artifacts and historic documents from the Oldham County History Center will be on display.

In Oldham County’s developing years, many struggling river towns harbored visions of growth, each attracting new settlers and risk takers. A ferry existed between Utica and Harrods Creek in the 1830’s which drew the first developers of the present Captain’s Quarters site. The Lentz filmy, natives of German, had emigrated to Utica and Clark County, Indiana from Pennsylvania shortly after the turn of the century. They ran a successful tavern and ferry operation, which generations later became Captain’s Quarters.

This tour is sponsored by the Oldham County History Center and will take place on Thursday, April 18 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $55 per person includes non-alcoholic beverages. Cash bar. Reservations required. Boarding for all Ohio River cruises take place at the Captain’s Quarters restaurant.For more information or to make reservations call the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org