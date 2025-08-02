× Expand Adventure Crew People paddling down the Ohio River

Ohio River Paddlefest

Ohio River Paddlefest is the nation’s largest paddling celebration, with nearly 2,000 participants traveling through downtown Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky in canoes, kayaks and other human-powered craft while the Ohio River is closed to motorized traffic. Established in 2001, the event benefits Adventure Crew, a nonprofit that connects city teens with nature and each other through outdoor adventures. Registration is required; paddlers can choose between the 9-mile paddle or the 4.5-mile Paddlefest MINI. A limited number of rental boats can be reserved in advance. The weekend kicks off the night before (Friday, August 1) with the Outdoors for All Expo, a free, public pre-party that celebrates all things outdoors featuring 70+ exhibitors, hands-on activities, music, food and beer, at Schmidt Recreation Complex.

For more information call 5132359700 or visit ohioriverpaddlefest.org