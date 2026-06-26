× Expand Steve Miller Participants preparing to enter the water for Paddlefest

Ohio River Paddlefest has long been recognized as the nation’s largest paddling celebration and a Cincinnati tradition. But this year, the event is going even bigger: Organizers will attempt to set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title for “Largest Paddle Craft Party” during this year’s event on Saturday, August 1. The attempt honors the event’s 25th anniversary this year. Paddlefest brings nearly 2,000 paddlers in kayaks, canoes and SUPs to the Ohio River while it's closed to motorized traffic. Participants can choose between the 9-mile paddle, which ends with a Finish Line Festival at Gilday Recreation Complex in Riverside, and the 4.5-mile paddle, which finishes at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati. A limited number of rental boats can be reserved in advance. The weekend kicks off the night before (Friday, July 31) with the Outdoors for All Expo, a free, public pre-party featuring 70+ outdoor-related exhibitors, hands-on activities, music, food and beer, at Schmidt Recreation Complex. All proceeds benefit Adventure Crew, a nonprofit that connects city teens with nature and each other through outdoor adventures.

For more information visit ohioriverpaddlefest.org