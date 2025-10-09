Ohio Valley History Conference

The Kentucky Historical Society is pleased to host the Ohio Valley History Conference (OVHC). OVHC is a regional conference promoting the work of scholars who live in or study Kentucky, Tennessee, and the greater Ohio Valley. The conference is open to historians and advanced graduate students from all time periods and specializations, including public historians and independent scholars. With the theme of “Borders, Boundaries, and Belonging,” the conference encourages deeper examination of how borders—both physical and imagined—shape the social, cultural, political, and legal terrains of history. Graduate students, independent scholars, and public historians are strongly encouraged to attend the conference.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/ohio-valley-history-conference