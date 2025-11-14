Oil Paint Weekend at Pennyrile State Park

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Learn the wet-on-wet method of oil painting by creating your very own painting. Our instructor, Kim Vanlandingham, will demonstrate her talents Friday night, with a mini oil paint workshop then instruct the class on Saturday and Sunday.

Instructor will provide all materials

Fees are: $75 for one class & Friday night program

or

$140 for two classes & the Friday night program.

Limited class spots, so sign-up early.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
2707973421
