Oil Paint Weekend at Pennyrile State Park

Learn the wet-on-wet method of oil painting by creating your very own painting. Our instructor, Kim Vanlandingham, will demonstrate her talents Friday night, with a mini oil paint workshop then instruct the class on Saturday and Sunday.

Instructor will provide all materials

Fees are: $75 for one class & Friday night program

or

$140 for two classes & the Friday night program.

Limited class spots, so sign-up early.