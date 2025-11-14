Oil Paint Weekend at Pennyrile State Park
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Kim Vanlandingham
Saturday Butterfly Paint Option
Learn the wet-on-wet method of oil painting by creating your very own painting. Our instructor, Kim Vanlandingham, will demonstrate her talents Friday night, with a mini oil paint workshop then instruct the class on Saturday and Sunday.
Instructor will provide all materials
Fees are: $75 for one class & Friday night program
or
$140 for two classes & the Friday night program.
Limited class spots, so sign-up early.