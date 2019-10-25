OKDeejays at The Sports & Social Club

The Sports & Social Club at 4th Street Live! 427 S 4th St #100, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Tell all your friends: your favorite local DJ group the OK Deejays will be leading our party for the night! FREE COVER TOO!

Show your College ID for drink specials.

Must be 21+

For more information call (502) 568-1400

The Sports & Social Club at 4th Street Live! 427 S 4th St #100, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
