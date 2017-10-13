OKTOBERFEST in Harrodsburg

Celebrate the traditions of the Munich Oktoberfest right here in the heart of Central Kentucky! Oktoberfest is Harrodsburg's newest and most popular festival.

Oktoberfest Harrodsburg will fill the streets of downtown Harrodsburg with lively music, exhibits, family-friendly entertainment and MORE! Oktoberfest is not just a beer festival! Oktoberfest has something for EVERYONE: delicious German & specialty food from restaurants, popular food trucks, civic clubs & vendors, world-class beer from favorite breweries, kids & family activities, Arts & Crafts vendors, live music on the Main Stage, and new this year a 5K Race complete with a category just for "wienerschnitzels" or kids!

New this year - DOGTOBERFEST! Sunday, October 15th bring your pets downtown and join in the fun! Dress your dog in lederhosen or dirndls and enter a contest to win "best dressed" as judged by the crowd! ​​

AS ALWAYS, FESTIVAL ADMISSION IS FREE!

For more information visit harrodsburgky.com