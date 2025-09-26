Oktoberfest 2025

to

Oldham Gardens by 3rd Turn Brewing 6300 Old Lagrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

September 26th from 4 – 10 pm

September 27th from 12 – 10 pm

September 28th from 12 – 6 pm

The date’s official! Get ready for three days packed with beer, music, food and all the festive vibes you love. From traditional steins to live tunes and local eats this is one fall celebration you won’t want to miss.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to
