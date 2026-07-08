× Expand Oktoberfest Oktoberfest

The Crowded House is pleased to announce that Oktoberfest is back in Madisonville for its 4th year! This annual event celebrating culture, community and good cheer is set for Saturday, September 26th, from 4 pm to 10 pm downtown. This outdoor festival will feature live music, delicious food, local brews, vendors and activities for the whole family!

Featured Beer & Spirits Vendors include Tradewater Brewing, Brew Bridge, Dry Ground Brewing Co., Purple Toad Winery, and Bard’s Distillery.

German food fans, get excited! The Crowded House’s legendary pretzels, classic bratwursts and other delicious food will be available along with house favorites and a bar inside during the event.

The musical line-up is once again stacked with local talent to keep the party going! Monte Skelton hits the stage from 4 pm – 6:30 pm, followed by headliner the Mudd River Reunion from 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm.

Admission to Madisonville Oktoberfest is FREE, and guests can purchase food, beverages, and merchandise from vendors on-site. Stations will be set for I.D. Verification—attendees must have a wrist band to purchase beer. All alcoholic beverages must stay inside the marked areas. Well behaved pets on a leash are welcome!

The event will take place outdoors behind The Crowded House (26 W. Center St. Madisonville, KY). Limited seating will be available, so be sure to bring your lawn chairs or blankets!

We couldn’t make this happen without the support of the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission and Independence Bank.

For Additional Information Contact: Ashley Parker @ 270-875-3280

The Crowded House @ 270-825-1178

Visit the website: https://www.thecrowdedhouseky.com/

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