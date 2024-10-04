× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest at Oldham Gardens

FREE Admission.

October 4 from 4 11 pm

October 5 from 10 am – 11 pm

October 6 from 12 – 6 pm

Join Oldham Gardens for a lively 3-day Oktoberfest celebration. Immerse yourself! In the festive atmosphere with a fantastic lineup of beer and food specials, all crafted to bring you the true taste of Germany. Enjoy lie music and, take part in exciting games that promise fun for all ages. Whether you come for the brews, the bites, or the beats, Oldham Gardens in the place to be. Music lineup includes: October 4th – The River City Polkatz, 6 – 9 pm; October 5th – Boom Pah Pah, 1 – 4 pm; October 5th – Most Wanted, 6 – 9 pm; October 66h - Bluegrass Jam, 1 – 4 pm.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/