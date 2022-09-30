Oktoberfest at Oldham Gardens

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Oktoberfest at Oldham Gardens

Sept. 30 from 4 - 10 p.m. – Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Oktoberfest is coming back to Oldham Gardens! Let’s raise a glass and Prost! Friday and Saturday will feature traditional German food, music and your favorite brew.

Music lineup:

Friday 6:00 - 10:00pm - River City Polkatz

Saturday 6:00pm - 9:00pm - Boom Pah Pah

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

