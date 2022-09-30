Oktoberfest at Oldham Gardens
to
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
Oktoberfest at Oldham Gardens
Oktoberfest at Oldham Gardens
Sept. 30 from 4 - 10 p.m. – Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Oktoberfest is coming back to Oldham Gardens! Let’s raise a glass and Prost! Friday and Saturday will feature traditional German food, music and your favorite brew.
Music lineup:
Friday 6:00 - 10:00pm - River City Polkatz
Saturday 6:00pm - 9:00pm - Boom Pah Pah
For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/