Old 502 Winery Celebrates Repeal of Prohibition Day

Old 502 Winery, Kentucky’s only urban winery, will celebrate 5 years in business with its 5TH ANNIVERSARY & REPEAL OF PROHIBITION PARTY on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, from 5:30pm to 8pm at Over the 9 Restaurant (120 S. 10th Street, Louisville, KY 40202). The event will also celebrate the launch of TOPS Louisville Magazine’s December issue and feature music from Robbie Bartlett from 6-8pm. Guests will enjoy a performance from VOICES of Kentuckiana; Beer, Wine and Spirit Tastings featuring Rabbit Hole Distilling and Falls City Brewing Co.; food from Ladyfingers Catering Inc. and Cellar Door Chocolates; plus Macaron Bar Louisville will create a special anniversary macaron just for the occasion. A portion of proceeds from sales will benefit the Louisville Youth Group.

For more information call (502) 540-5650 or visit old502.com