Old 502 Winery Celebrates Repeal of Prohibition Day

Google Calendar - Old 502 Winery Celebrates Repeal of Prohibition Day - 2017-12-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Old 502 Winery Celebrates Repeal of Prohibition Day - 2017-12-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Old 502 Winery Celebrates Repeal of Prohibition Day - 2017-12-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Old 502 Winery Celebrates Repeal of Prohibition Day - 2017-12-05 00:00:00

Over the 9 120 S. 10th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Old 502 Winery Celebrates Repeal of Prohibition Day

Old 502 Winery, Kentucky’s only urban winery, will celebrate 5 years in business with its 5TH ANNIVERSARY & REPEAL OF PROHIBITION PARTY on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, from 5:30pm to 8pm at Over the 9 Restaurant (120 S. 10th Street, Louisville, KY 40202). The event will also celebrate the launch of TOPS Louisville Magazine’s December issue and feature music from Robbie Bartlett from 6-8pm. Guests will enjoy a performance from VOICES of Kentuckiana; Beer, Wine and Spirit Tastings featuring Rabbit Hole Distilling and Falls City Brewing Co.; food from Ladyfingers Catering Inc. and Cellar Door Chocolates; plus Macaron Bar Louisville will create a special anniversary macaron just for the occasion. A portion of proceeds from sales will benefit the Louisville Youth Group.

For more information call (502) 540-5650  or  visit old502.com

Info
Over the 9 120 S. 10th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Google Calendar - Old 502 Winery Celebrates Repeal of Prohibition Day - 2017-12-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Old 502 Winery Celebrates Repeal of Prohibition Day - 2017-12-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Old 502 Winery Celebrates Repeal of Prohibition Day - 2017-12-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Old 502 Winery Celebrates Repeal of Prohibition Day - 2017-12-05 00:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

November 10, 2017

Saturday

November 11, 2017

Sunday

November 12, 2017

Monday

November 13, 2017

Tuesday

November 14, 2017

Wednesday

November 15, 2017

Thursday

November 16, 2017

Submit Yours