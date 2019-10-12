Old Burlington Cemetery Ghost Walk

Join us for a spooky evening of stories about the long-dead residents of Old Burlington Cemetery.

Tours begin at 6:30p and will run every 15 minutes until 7:30. Please be aware of uneven ground and lack of paved walkways through the cemetery, so dress accordingly. Tickets may be purchased in advanced for $5 each at the Main Library in Burlington. All proceeds go towards the repair and maintenance of this historic cemetery.

For more information call (859) 342-2665 or visit boone.libnet.info/events