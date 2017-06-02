Old Crow Medicine Show at Iroquois Amphitheater

Grammy Award winning group Old Crow Medicine Show is bringing the music of Bob Dylan’s Blonde On Blonde album to the road in celebration of the release of 50 Years Of Blonde On Blonde (Columbia). The acclaimed roots band will perform the album in its entirety at each stop, including their upcoming performance at Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, KY on Friday, June 2nd. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Old Crow Medicine Show’s re-creation of Blonde On Blonde was recorded live at the Country Music Hall Of Fame in Nashville. Opening with marching band-style drumming and a rousing accordion, Old Crow gives an upbeat and playful spin to “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35.” The performance injects a new energy into what is already a near perfect original recording; Chance McCoy’s frenzied fiddle on “Obviously 5 Believers,” Kevin Hayes leads with a swaggering, vocal delivery on “Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat” and charging at full speed, the band powers forward with a harmonica-driven, “Most Likely You Go Your Way And I’ll Go Mine.” With 14 tracks across the album, Old Crow Medicine Show pays homage to the legacy of Dylan and captures the spirit of his seminal Blonde On Blonde.