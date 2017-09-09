Old Fashion Day in Walton

Walton Walton, Kentucky

Old Fashion Day in Walton

The event will be on September 9, 2017 with a parade starting at 12:00, entertainment throughout the day ending at 10:00p.m.

For more information call 859-485-4383

Walton, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
859-485-4383
