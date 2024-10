× Expand Old Fashioned "All Horse-Drawn" Christmas Parade Old Fashioned "All Horse-Drawn" Christmas Parade

Kentucky's First Trailtown is hosting an Old Fashioned "All Horse-Drawn" Christmas Parade on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 pm in Downtown Dawson Springs!

Come early and enjoy the Dawson Springs Area Chamber "Jingle & Mingle" shopping event from 1-5 pm with business open houses and street vendors!

Tree lighting ceremony at 5 pm at Veteran's Park!

For more information visit visitmadisonvilleky.com