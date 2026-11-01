Old Fashioned All Horse Drawn Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

× Expand HCTCC Horses in Christmas Hats

THIS IS NOT YOUR REGULAR CHRISTMAS PARADE!

Dawson Springs is bringing back a little old-fashioned Christmas magic!

The 3rd Annual Old-Fashioned All Horse-Drawn Christmas Parade is happening Sunday, November 22, during Jingle & Mingle!

This is a special, separate parade celebrating the tradition of horse-drawn holiday floats, carriages, wagons, and pony carts. So if you’re picturing horses, decorated wagons, and a little old-fashioned holiday charm, this is the parade for you!

📅 Sunday, November 22, 2026

🐴 Old-Fashioned Horse-Drawn Christmas Parade | 2 PM

🛍️ Jingle and Mingle | 1–5 PM

💡 Tree Lighting Ceremony | 5:30 PM at Veterans Park

For more information call 270-797-2781.