Old Fashioned Horse Drawn Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

Celebrate Christmas with the City of Dawson Springs! Join us at 2:00 pm for an old-fashioned Christmas Parade along with a Jingle Mingle event brought to you by the Hopkins Co. Regional Chamber of Commerce from 1:00 - 5:00 pm. Then cap off your afternoon off with the official Dawson Springs Tree Light Ceremony at 5:30 pm in Veterans Park. 

Carriages and floats should gather at the Trail Town Agricultural Activities Complex at 223 Eddie Beshear Drive. All entries must be lined up and decorated by 1:30 pm to be judged.

For more information call 270-824-2100 or visit madisonvilleliving.com.

