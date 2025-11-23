Old Fashioned Horse Drawn Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

× Expand Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Horses with Christmas Hats - 1 Horses in Christmas Hats

Celebrate Christmas with the City of Dawson Springs! Join us at 2:00 pm for an old-fashioned Christmas Parade along with a Jingle Mingle event brought to you by the Hopkins Co. Regional Chamber of Commerce from 1:00 - 5:00 pm. Then cap off your afternoon off with the official Dawson Springs Tree Light Ceremony at 5:30 pm in Veterans Park.

Carriages and floats should gather at the Trail Town Agricultural Activities Complex at 223 Eddie Beshear Drive. All entries must be lined up and decorated by 1:30 pm to be judged.

For more information call 270-824-2100 or visit madisonvilleliving.com.