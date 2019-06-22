Old Fort Harrod Settlement & Raid

Old Fort Harrod State Park will hold its 11th Annual Old Fort Harrod Settlement & Raid, which is the park’s signature event, and promises to bigger and better than ever before! Step into the 1770s for a full-scale re-enactment, complete with living history, native culture, presentations and demonstrations and even a Native attack on the fort! The Shawnee Raid that took place in 1777, which became known as the “Year of Despair,” will be re-enacted at 2 p.m. each day. You’ll see lots of black powder rifles in action and enjoy a variety of picnic foodstuffs.

Adults: $7; Seniors, 6; Children, $4

For more information call (859) 734-3314 or visit parks.ky.gov