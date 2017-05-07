Old Friends Annual Homecoming

Old Friends, the Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in Georgetown, KY, will host its Annual "Homecoming" sponsored by Red Brand, Daily Racing Form, and NTRA Advantage, on Sunday May 7th, 2017 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The event is an open house and fundraiser and 2017 marks its 13th year.

Tickets are $25 for the general public and $15 for Old Friends members (children 12 and under are free).

The day will include a barbecue buffet by Proud Mary, farm tours, live music by Shades of Grass, as well as live and silent auctions of racing memorabilia, photography, artwork, jewelry, books, and collectible stallion halters, including American Pharoah, California Chrome, Curlin, and Littleprincessemma.

The event will be highlighted by a special book signing with Eclipse Award-winning photographer Barbara Livingston, who will be on hand to autograph copies of her book Old and New Friends (published by Daily Racing Form, $39.95) and a live painting exhibition by renowned Thoroughbred artist Robert Clark. Clark will create an image of the newly crowned Kentucky Derby champion and the canvas will be auctioned at end of day.

Old Friends is home to two Kentucky Derby and Preakness winners: War Emblem (2002) and Silver Charm (1997), both of whom were returned to the United States from stud duty in Japan.

For more information visit oldfriendsequine.org